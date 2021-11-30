GCSED water meter replacement set to begin

XENIA — The Greene County Sanitary Engineering Department is investing in water and sewer system upgrades across its service area to improve water quality and increase reliability.

According to a recent press release, these improvement projects will occur during the next five to seven years and are part of a program called Greene Forward. The projects will include upgrades and new facilities to deliver clean water and sewer services for the next generation.

As part of the Greene Forward program, GCSED is announcing plans to modernize its operations and technology infrastructure to improve customers’ experience through an Advanced Metering Infrastructure project. AMI uses enhanced water meters, referred to as smart meters, to communicate water usage data directly to GCSED wirelessly.

“This is a new project for us. All of our meters need replaced. We should be starting installations within the next four weeks,” said Alsu Shaydullina, GCSED public relations specialist. “Completion date is set for late 2022.”

According to the Ohio EPA, Greene County has applied to the Water Supply Revolving Loan Account (WSRLA) for $10,627,837 to replace GCSED water meters and associated integrated systems in the county water distribution system. Greene County has a water distribution system that is divided into eight districts: Northwest Regional, Southwest Regional, Eastern Regional, Clyo, Dayton, Fairborn, Kitridge, and Swigart.

Installation costs for the new water meter technology are included in the existing GCSED budget and will not increase customer water bills. Meter information and usage data are encrypted before being transmitted to the county. Personal information, such as name, address, bill account number, or credit/collection information, is not transmitted to or from the meter.

Property owners will receive a letter from the AMI contractor, NECO, notifying them about upcoming installation. If a water meter is located indoors, customers will be required to make an appointment for installation by calling NECO at 1-800-624-6975. No action is required if your meter is located in an outdoor pit.

Installation visits should take 20-30 minutes and will be completed by NECO staff wearing badges to identify themselves. During the installation, water service may be interrupted while the work is being completed. Service disruption should be minimal and NECO staff will discuss any service interruptions with you during your appointment.

“This project will only be replacing existing water meters, transmitters, receivers, and associated systems with updated remotely transmittable meters. The project is only replacing existing water meters, associated hardware, communications systems, and data programs and creates no change to water treatment, use, disposal, or withdrawal,” said Megan Osika, Ohio EPA.

There are approximately 22,000 water meters in this service area and the average age of existing water meters is 14.6 years old. Greene County will replace all GCSED-owned meters, which amounts to approximately 17,049 customer water meters.

If you need to reschedule your appointment or have questions about the visit, contact NECO at 1-800-624-6975. During the visit, NECO staff will follow COVID-19 health and safety procedures, including masking and social distancing. Visit www.GreeneForward.com to learn more about this project or call 937-562-7450.

By Karen Rase krase@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.