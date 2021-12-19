Students challenged by coding, competition

CEDARVILLE — Students at Cedarville Elementary School have spent several weeks studying coding and on Thursday they showed off what they learned.

Under the guidance of teacher Justin Richardson, the second, third, and fourth graders competed for grade-level championships by using an app to program robots to perform various challenges. They began with classroom work and practice in the hallways before competing for class championships, and ultimately Thursday’s grand finale in the elementary school gym.

“With each round, the challenge course has been much more complex, ending with the championship course which was the largest and most complex,” Richardson said. “In the first two challenges the winners were determined by the team that completed all the tasks while staying within the boundaries. The championship challenge was a little different in that the team that made it the farthest and finished with the fastest time was the winner. They were penalized and had time added to their final time by running into cones or not completing tasks.”

The students enjoyed the challenge of learning to maneuver the robots and the friendly rivalries that came with it.

“I didn’t really know any of it,” said fourth grader Catherine Mossing. “It was fun to try it out, have a little fun with it. I kind of liked the competition of it.”

Mossing also liked how the challenges changed each round.

“We didn’t have to do the same thing,” she said.

Fourth grader Magnus Rodgers had some experience with coding, but working as part of a team was something new.

“I have a robot at home that I play with but you don’t use a tablet, you use a watch,” he said. “It was challenging but also fun at the same time because you have to work together as a team. It’s fun to let other people do things as well.”

The fourth grade champions were Hudson Hardy, Addie Pyles, Kaitlyn Curry, and Brady Reed from Ashley Fisher’s class. The second place team consisted of Joe Arrigo, Cam Durst, Isabella Cook, and Tait Franz from Sheryl Zaage’s class.

Third grade champions were Anna Koning, Drenna Goins, Avery Walker, and Jaxson Lohr from Roxy Huck’s class. In second place were Emma Collins, Elias Foerch, Miles Becknell, and Ally Hawkins from Kelsey Heck’s class.

The second grade champions were Delaney Spracklen, Katie Stevenson, and Julia Wonders, and Remmington Barr from Liz Zappe’s class. Finishing second were Mason Gillough, Harper Smith, and Cooper Howard from Brian DeHoff’s class.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News Fourth graders from Ashley Fisher’s class practice prior to competing in and winning their grade level coding championship. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/12/web1_IMG_5418.jpg Scott Halasz | Greene County News Fourth graders from Ashley Fisher’s class practice prior to competing in and winning their grade level coding championship. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Cam Durst, Tait Franz, Joe Arrigo, and Isabella Cook watch as their robot attempts to roll under a pizza box bridge. The team finished second in fourth grade. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/12/web1_IMG_5438.jpg Scott Halasz | Greene County News Cam Durst, Tait Franz, Joe Arrigo, and Isabella Cook watch as their robot attempts to roll under a pizza box bridge. The team finished second in fourth grade. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Fourth graders Brady Reed, Hudson Hardy, Kaitlyn Curry, and Addie Pyles maneuver their robot through the course while Justin Richardson judges and scores their effort. This was during the fourth grade championship which culminated a unit on coding. This team won. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/12/web1_IMG_5429.jpg Scott Halasz | Greene County News Fourth graders Brady Reed, Hudson Hardy, Kaitlyn Curry, and Addie Pyles maneuver their robot through the course while Justin Richardson judges and scores their effort. This was during the fourth grade championship which culminated a unit on coding. This team won. Photo courtesy Mark Gainer/Cedarville Elementary School The third grade coding champions were (left to right) Jaxson Lohr, Anna Koning, Avery Walker, and Drenna Goins. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/12/web1_IMG-1581.jpg Photo courtesy Mark Gainer/Cedarville Elementary School The third grade coding champions were (left to right) Jaxson Lohr, Anna Koning, Avery Walker, and Drenna Goins. Photo courtesy Mark Gainer/Cedarville Elementary School The fourth grade coding champions were Julia Wonders, Remmington Barr, Delaney Spracklen, and Katie Stevenson. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/12/web1_IMG-1584.jpg Photo courtesy Mark Gainer/Cedarville Elementary School The fourth grade coding champions were Julia Wonders, Remmington Barr, Delaney Spracklen, and Katie Stevenson.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

