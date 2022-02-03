Photo courtesy Greene County Engineer

County snow plows were out early to treat icy roads.

Photo courtesy Madison Caupp

Vehicles became ice sculptures overnight and early Thursday.

Photo courtesy Madison Caupp

As forecasted, Greene County was hit first by freezing rain and sleet before it transitioned to snow Thursday.

Photo courtesy Jaime Alpert-Bondurant

Sidewalks and driveways had a thin layer of ice Thursday morning.

Photo courtesy Cindy Sheehan Pence

One area resident had what appeared to be a giant piece of rock candy in the yard.