Photo courtesy Greene County Engineer
County snow plows were out early to treat icy roads.
Photo courtesy Madison Caupp
Vehicles became ice sculptures overnight and early Thursday.
Photo courtesy Madison Caupp
As forecasted, Greene County was hit first by freezing rain and sleet before it transitioned to snow Thursday.
Photo courtesy Jaime Alpert-Bondurant
Sidewalks and driveways had a thin layer of ice Thursday morning.
Photo courtesy Cindy Sheehan Pence
One area resident had what appeared to be a giant piece of rock candy in the yard.
Photo courtesy Greene County Engineer County snow plows were out early to treat icy roads.
Photo courtesy Madison Caupp Vehicles became ice sculptures overnight and early Thursday.
Photo courtesy Madison Caupp As forecasted, Greene County was hit first by freezing rain and sleet before it transitioned to snow Thursday.
Photo courtesy Jaime Alpert-Bondurant Sidewalks and driveways had a thin layer of ice Thursday morning.
Photo courtesy Cindy Sheehan Pence One area resident had what appeared to be a giant piece of rock candy in the yard.