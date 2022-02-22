Black History Month events/programs at museum

WILBERFORCE — Special programs and events highlighting Black History Month continue throughout February at the National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center, 1350 Brush Row Road.

On-going exhibits include:

— African Americans Fighting for a Double Victory, through September 2022. Experience the many ways that African Americans served in the military and on the home front during WWII.

— Behind the Mask — Black Power in Comics. Learn about the painful and triumphant history of African Americans in comic books as you delve into the stories of black comic book characters who, in the past, were rarely featured as heroes.

— Queens of the Heartland. Learn the stories of 30 Ohio African American women who were a significant influence in the Suffrage and Civil Rights Movements.

— Rhythm of Revolution — The Transformative Power of Black Art 1619 to the Present. This program maps the visual flow of cultural change in American from 1619 to the present day.

— What’s in your attic? Selections from our permanent collection. NAAMCC remains a pioneer in preserving and presenting African American history and culture. See items from our collection of over 8,000 artifacts and 600 liner feet of archived materials and learn more about the stories they tell.

Remaining special programs/events for February:

Celebrating Black Comic Creators:

Thursday, Feb. 24, 12-1:30 p.m.

Free online program

Register by calling 614-228-COSI

Vanishing Communities – Preserving Cultural Heritage through Photography

Saturday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ohio History Center, 800 E. 17th Avenue, Columbus

Hear local photographers discuss the challenging dynamics of neighborhoods due to urban renewal. Discussion on how photography is one method for preserving the essential stories of black communities. Included with museum admission. Admission is $13, $11/senior or student with ID, $7/4-12, and free for Ohio History Connection and NAAMCC members.

To register, call 800-686-6124

Art of Soul Awards Ceremony

Saturday, Feb. 26, 1-2 p.m.

NAAMCC, 1350 Brush Row Road.

See the last viewing of the 2021 Art of Soul Juried Art Show (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and meet some of the artists who created the 66 pieces of art work. During the 1 p.m. awards ceremony, the winners of the 2021 show will be announced. Included with museum admission: $6/adult, $5/senior, $3 /ages 6-17, and free for Ohio History Connection and NAAMCC members.

The National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center, established in 1988, shares the history, art, and culture, of the African American experience and serves as a gathering place for the community. Located at 1350 Brush Row Road, the center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

For more information about programs and events, call 800-752-2603.

By Karen Rase krase@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

