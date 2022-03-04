Old Town Trade Faire to run this weekend

XENIA —Hey history buffs, it’s that time of year again. The Old Town Trade Faire will be welcoming visitors this Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6, to the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center.

More than 60 vendors will be on hand when the doors open at 9 a.m. at the Assembly Hall. Pre-1890 original or reproduction supplies and related crafts will be for sale. Looking for a muzzle-loader? No problem. Mike Longstreth will demonstrate early gun building.

“We specialize in clothing, uniforms, and hats from the 1700s to 1890,” said Sharon Milligan, event organizer. “There will be basket weaving demonstrations and chair weaving by Margaret Brickenhouser. Joy Clark will be here with her homemade ‘grandma’s soap,’ teas, and coffee.”

“We make reproduction and historical clothing, like rifle frock (what George Washington’s troops wore), and clothing made of linen, cotton canvas, etc.,” said Milligan, who also makes long hunter hats (made of 100% sheep wool that has been steamed and blocked), and women’s period clothing (such as petticoats, bed jackets, corsets, short gowns, skirts, and chemises) at their shop, the Stitchers Cabin in Christiansburg.

There will be several types of leather goods for sale including deerskin, cow/elk hides, buffalo robes, etc, Milligan said.

“Mike Eder will be here with flintlock, gun parts, deer antlers, and many other items,” she added. “A big draw is H&B Forge. Jared Barber will be bringing hand-forged knives, axes, and tomahawks. There’s something for everyone.”

She and her husband, Tim, have been chairing this event for 21 years, the last two years it has not been held due to COVID.

“I like visiting with the vendors we haven’t seen and answering questions about history – I like talking to the kids,” said Milligan, who enjoys conversing with the shoppers. More than 2,000 are expected to attend the trade faire.

“We have Pendleton wool blankets to raffle and there will be door prizes given away every hour,” she added.

Two authors will be on hand, Eddie Price (Saturday/Sunday) and Jim Pickett (on Sunday). There will be pulled pork/chicken sandwiches sold in the kitchen area.

Other goods displayed on the 138 tables includes homemade jelly/jam,antique beads, leather bags, lanterns and candles, books and music, cookware and iron forgings, games and toys, camp furniture, etc.

“Debra Cook does paper quilling with pictures, Carl DeVine makes baskets out of cottonwood trees, and John and Margie Wysocki are bringing cameos, candles, wooden boxes, and jewelry,” shared Milligan who has traveled to Colorado for shows with her husband and three boys.

Nationally known wild life artist John Goodman will be on hand displaying his prints and fur trade book.

“I concentrate on the “mountain man” era (fur trading before 1840),” explained Goodman, who illustrated the book “Master Trappers” for author Tom Miranda, an ESPN Outdoors TV personality.

“I’ve been going for 8-10 years. It’s a great show, I love it,” said Goodman whose artwork has appeared in “Fur-Fish-Game” magazine since 1986.

Adult admission is $4 and kids 12 and under are free. Hours are Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

By Karen Rase krase@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.