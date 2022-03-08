New Bellbrook police chief named

BELLBROOK — A Bellbrook police captain has been appointed as the city’s newest police chief.

Steve Carmin began serving as Bellbrook’s police chief Monday, bringing more than 25 years of experience with him. Carmin replaces outgoing chief Doug Doherty, who was sworn in as chief deputy for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Carmin, who began his career with the city in 1997, worked his way up through the ranks and basically never left. Because his entire law enforcement career has been spent with the city, it made him an ideal candidate for the job, according to city officials.

When contacted last month, Bellbrook officials were still contemplating a long process of interviewing and selecting candidates.

“We’re looking for the best candidates that meet all the criteria,” said Rob Schommer, Bellbrook city manager.

Now the city of 7,000 residents has welcomed one of its own.

