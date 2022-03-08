New Chief Deputy Doug Doherty spends a moment with his daughter, Christina Miron; son, Daniel Doherty; and wife, Shannon Doherty. Doherty served in Bellbrook as police chief for eight years. Bellbrook police officer Steve Carmin as been named his replacement.

XENIA —

“Looking forward to joining a great team and working hard with Sheriff Anger to accomplish many goals and directives,” said Chief Doug Doherty, former Bellbrook Police Chief. Longtime police officer Steve Carmin has been named the new Chief in Bellbrook.

Photos by Karen Rase | Greene County News Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger and new Chief Deputy Doug Doherty after his swearing in on Monday. “Chief Doherty is going to be a great addition to our staff. He has great people skills and the perfect temperament to help lead our staff,” said Anger, who was sworn in as sheriff on Dec. 9, 2021.

