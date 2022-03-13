Audit: Former AD misused district money

XENIA — A former Xenia athletic director misused district funds according to an audit released by the state Thursday.

Mark Stoll, who was employed by Xenia Community Schools from Aug. 1, 2013 through May 19, 2016, diverted 11 checks “intended for the district” into a personal bank account, according to the audit. An audit of Springfield City Schools showed a similar finding against Stoll — the Springfield athletic director at the time — for the period March 14, 2012 to July 31, 2013.

As a result of the report, the auditor’s office issued a finding for recovery for public money collected but unaccounted for against Stoll for $2,476 in favor of the Xenia district’s athletic fund, and a finding for $6,246 and in favor of the Springfield district’s athletic fund.

The audit covered the 2020-21 school year, but included the findings against Stoll.

According to the report, as athletic director, Stoll “was responsible for athletic department finances and depositing monies with the district treasurer. All athletic activity should have been ran through the district accounting records.”

It said Stoll maintained a personal bank account, the “Mark Stoll Tournament,” which was used to sponsor summer ACME baseball, purchase baseball equipment, and other miscellaneous expenses during the audit period.

The 11 checks were made payable to Xenia High School, Xenia HS, Xenia Community School, Xenia Athletics or Xenia HS Athletic Dept., endorsed with “Xenia Athletic Dept.” stamp and deposited into the “Mark Stoll Tournament” bank account instead of the district bank account, the audit said.

Xenia officials said were unaware of any issues.

“There was no indication of any concern until the finding for recovery was issued in the 2021 audit report that was released on March 10, 2022,” Coordinator of Communications Kristy Creel said in an email. “Mark Stoll was the athletic director from 2013-2016, and was part of the previous administration.”

The Springfield audit indicated that monies diverted to the “Mark Stoll Tournament” were “used to pay cell phone expenses and for checks payable to cash or to Mr. Stoll himself.”

Stoll could not be reached for comment.

