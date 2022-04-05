East Dayton Christian School to hold open house

RIVERSIDE — East Dayton Christian School is holding an open house from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 7.

According to a recent press release, every grade level will be represented. Parents will be able to meet faculty, check out curriculum, and attend the Lego League STEM festival where students (grades 2-4) will present their finished school projects for parents, guardians, and friends to view. Creative writing projects, part of the STEM club, will also be presented.

“We’re a private school and we’ve been in the Miami Valley for 43 years,” said Lucinda Hume, superintendent. “We want to let the public know about the programs we have here.

The school’s preschool opened in 1974, the kindergarten in 1978, and the high school in 2008. There is a separate building on the property that houses preschool students (18 months through five years). The school, located at 999 Spinning Road, offers year-round preschool before and after care. The school now enrolls students K-12 and operates from mid-August through mid-May.

“We do offer Ed Choice, and the possibility of a full-tuition scholarship,” Hume said. The school has students from Greene County including Beavercreek and Fairborn as well as Montgomery County students.

“We are located about a half mile from the Properties at Wright Field, Saville Elementary (public school), and Carroll High School (private school),” Hume said.

For more information, visit www.eastdaytonschristian.org.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

