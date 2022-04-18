XHS Summer Internship Program deadline approaching

XENIA — Summer just got a little busier and perhaps shorter for Xenia High School students who thought they would have a lot of time on their hands.

The deadline for the inaugural XHS Summer Internship Program is Monday, April 18. The eight-week summer program is open to current juniors and seniors but they must apply.

According to the school’s press release, the program provides an opportunity for students to explore future career possibilities as well as gain real work experience. These are temporary positions that will expire upon the completion of the 8-week program.

Employment opportunities include positions in:

— Buildings/Grounds.

— Custodial Services.

— Food Service/Hospitality.

— Maintenance Operations.

— Clerical/Human Services.

Essential duties:

— Perform various office functions including answering phones, filing, sorting, and typing.

— Compile and tabulate numeric data.

— Perform specific tasks under the guideline of staff to support program activities.

— Provide general information regarding programs and services to the public.

— Participate in special events and program activities.

— Perform related duties assigned.

— Needs of the internship area/department where the internship is performed.

Minimum qualifications:

— Must be at least 16 years of age at the time of employment.

— Must be a current XHS student at the junior or senior level (career center included).

— Must have reliable transportation to the work site.

— Demonstrate reliability, responsibility, and dependability and full obligations.

— Abide by all Xenia Board of Education policies and procedures including the Student Code of Conduct.

Working Conditions:

— General office environment.

— School grounds which may include work inside and outside of the building.

— Monday thru Friday, times TBD based on the internship area.

Log on to XeniaSchools.org to apply. For more information, contact Kristy Creel at 937-562-9005.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

