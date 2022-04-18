CEDARVILLE — With the continued growth of Cedarville University’s student body — 15 consecutive record enrollments — Cedarville will hold two commencement ceremonies when the 126th annual ceremonies are held Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Both programs will be held in the Doden Field House.

Holding two graduation ceremonies is the result of Cedarville’s growing student body and the administration’s desire to allow up to 10 guests per graduate. Both ceremonies will also be live live-streamed in the Jeremiah Chapel located in the Dixon Ministry Center.

“There are so many people who have invested time, support, and money to students getting their education,” said Fran Campbell, university registrar. “We wanted as many of those as possible to have the opportunity to watch their student graduate.”

Walking in the morning ceremony are graduating seniors from the schools of allied health, business, education, engineering and computer science, and nursing. Business and nursing graduate students will also receive their diplomas at 10 a.m.

Walking in the afternoon ceremony are students graduating from the departments of art, design, and theatre; communication, English, literature and modern languages; history and government; interdisciplinary studies; music and worship; psychology; science and mathematics; and social work and the schools of biblical and theological studies and pharmacy. The ceremony will also include Bible and pharmacy, graduate students.

With a graduating class of more than 750 undergraduate and 150 graduate students, two ceremonies will allow for easier parking and more family and friends present for those walking in May.