Xenia Towne Square developers get approval

XENIA —Xenia City Council unanimously approved an administrative motion last week to proceed with Dillin Group LLC, a Springboro-based development firm that was tasked with drawing up an architectural plan for the redevelopment of Xenia Towne Square’s (XTS) 15 acres.

Dillin Group representatives have met with local officials on numerous occasions to share their concept to initiate the upgrade and development of what a redesigned Towne Square would have to offer.

On April 14 council voted to endorse the Xenia Towne Square Redevelopment Concept, authorized the creation of a Xenia Towne Square Redevelopment Plan, and authorized the negotiation of a Master Development Agreement with the Dillin Corporation.

“Basically, city council accepted principles of the plan — the preliminary concept and decision guide — and the existing building rehab plans,” said Brian Forschner, city planner.

“No decisions on specific tenants have been made,” he added. “We will continue working with them on a more detailed plan like the rehab and enhancement of the south building. Phase I will address the facade of that building and the landscaping of the site around it. There is no specific time frame set for that yet. Completion of the whole revitalization plan could take five to 10 years.”

Approval of the XTS concept is the first step towards the XTS Redevelopment Plan. When completed, the XTS Redevelopment Plan will include not only site plan and renderings, but the associated narrative, market analysis, and financial plan outlines. Examples of actions/decisions include agreements with developers, zoning map or text amendments, public infrastructure investments, and incentives, etc.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.