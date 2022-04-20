Spring Fling coming April 23

XENIA — Xenia’s inaugural Spring Fling Festival Cruise-In will have a lot more “bounce-to-the-ounce” — literally. Scheduled for 12-5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, the first-time event will offer five giant inflatables.

“There will be three bouncy houses with slides, an 85-foot inflatable obstacle course, and an 18-foot high climbing wall/slide,” said Ryan Baker, community development coordinator. “Spring Fling will be packed with fun for the entire family and we are excited for our historic downtown to play host. From carnival games to a cruise-in, craft shows to bouncy houses and obstacle courses, there will truly be something for everyone to enjoy.”

Baker added that city officials “hope people not only come out to enjoy the planned activities but to also browse and visit our wonderful downtown local businesses.”

“We scheduled some great weather for Saturday, so we expect a great turnout,” Baker said. “In fact, with the forecast being what it is, we are working on bringing in some additional food trucks to accommodate the potential increase in demand.”

Thus far, the food truck line up on West Main Street includes Cupzilla Korean BBQ, Poppy’s Smokehouse, the Rolling Oasis Treats Truck, Kona Ice of Dayton, Steaks and Cakes, Zaki Grill, and Batter Up Concessions.

The event will be held in Xenia’s historic downtown with both Main and Detroit streets closed one block in each direction from their intersection. Several downtown roads — including Main, Market, Detroit, and Greene — will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will feature a centrally located mini garden center which will offer educational opportunities for kids, free Mother’s Day flower plantings for children, and gardening purchase opportunities for adults. Exhibits and booths on East Main Street will include sidewalk sales, artisan craft shows (more than 50 vendors), kids carnival games, farm animals, free face painting, and a classic car cruise-in.

Xenia Police Department will offer Safety City Bicycle Education Program demonstrations (and mini obstacle course), the Greene County Public Library will feature books on planting as well as “how to plant” demonstrations, and the OSU extension office will offer information on planting and potting.

Information on Xenia’s new STEAM school, Providing for Women (a nonprofit in Xenia), and Hope Hub will have information booths and the Dayton Art Institute booth will have information about summer programs. Most of the downtown businesses will have extended hours.

