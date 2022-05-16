Cedarville seniors set to graduate

CEDARVILLE — The four-year accomplishments of Cedarville High School students will be celebrated during graduation Thursday, May 19.

The seniors will walk across the stage and receive their diplomas inside Cedarville University’s Dixon Ministry Center to culminate the ceremony, which begins at 7 p.m.

Of those graduating, 95 percent plan to attend a two- or four-year school while 5 percent plan to join the work force, according to Principal Chad Haemmerle.

Haemmerle praised this class, which like the previous couple, had to deal with adjustments on the fly due to COVID-19.

“Our graduating seniors are an amazing group of hard workers and high achievers,” he said. “This group of young people are willing to do the right things and make the right choices which speak volumes about their character. Their absolute willingness to serve humbly in front or behind the scenes in whatever capacity is necessary is at a level I have not witnessed in my career. They lead with positivity and by example in all their endeavors. I could not be more proud of this group of students, they will be sorely missed.”

Zoe Barger is the class valedictorian and Regan Dunstan is the salutatorian.

Barger has been a class officer all four years of high school, and this year she served as National Honor Society president and Key Club vice president. She will be attending Butler University, majoring in web design and development and participating in the honors program. Barger is this year’s recipient of the Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award for Greene County and will receive $500.

Dunstan has been a class officer and band officer throughout her high school career. She has immersed herself in a multitude of activities including all of the different bands offered within the music department. She plans to attend Ohio University in the fall, and study forensic chemistry in hopes of continuing on to law school.

Barger https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/05/web1_Cedarville_Barger_Zoe_Pose2.jpg Barger Dunstan https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/05/web1_CedarvilleHighSchool_Dunstan_Regan_pose2.jpg Dunstan

By Scott Halasz [email protected]

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.