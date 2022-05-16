XCFS seeking applications for classroom grants

XENIA —The Xenia Community Schools Foundation is seeking a first round of applications for classroom grants for the next school year. Applications submitted through May 27 will be reviewed by the grants committee in early June. Applicants will be given notice of the XCSF Board of Directors decision by June 30.

“We usually have more than enough applications. We like to have the funds allocated and the grants up and running by the start of the school year. We’re looking forward to reviewing the new applications. Last year, $25,000 was allocated to grants for XCS,” said Barbara Stafford, executive director, XCSF.

The grant program is designed to enrich learning experience for Xenia area students. It is an opportunity for staff, parents, and community members to put creative ideas into practice with financial support from the foundation.

Priority for funding is given to projects that support knowledge, academic growth, and literacy. Some of the 2021-2022 grants include “Teaching that Science is fun! — Xenia Chemistry Club,” “Responsible, Respectful, Resilient — We are the X Factor!” positive behavioral and interventions support, Muse Machine, dissections — introduction to animal biology, bringing history to life, and pond ecosystem learning lab.

Funds are designated for elementary buildings ($250 each), Warner Middle School ($500) and XHS ($1,000.) Projects must impact a broad cross section of students within the school and can apply to science tools/equipment; laboratory supplies; science field trips; science teaching consultants; and guest speakers in science.

In addition to grants funded by the foundation itself, Dr. Nodie M. Washington, former XCS Board of Education member, has committed to providing $2,750 annually to fund the Dr. Jenene Washington-Septer Science Grants in honor of her daughter (XHS graduate and class of 2013 hall of honor inductee).

The Cox Family Legacy Grant, totalling $1,000, will also be available for one or more grants for the 2022-2023 school year. To qualify for funds through this grant, projects must focus on activities that promote positive behavior and good citizenship.

Xenia Community Schools Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization. Sponsorship minimum is $500 and payment can be made in a lump sum or over 11 months. Signs acknowledging sponsors are place in the school buildings. Sponsors also will be acknowledged on the XCSF website, Facebook page, in the Hall of Honor program, and in press releases about the grant program.

Residents and employees of the Xenia Community Schools District are eligible to submit a grant proposal. More information is available at www.xcsfoundation.com or by calling Stafford at 937-620-0790.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.