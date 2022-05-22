Shawnee Hills Baptist Church blood drive

JAMESTOWN — Shawnee Hills Baptist Church is holding a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 at 3490 Jasper Road.

Everyone who registers to donate receives the summer blood drive campaign “Step Up to the Plate” baseball T-shirt. Memorial Day is the traditional start of the summer vacation season, a challenging time of year for recruiting blood donors and maintaining supply to area hospitals.

The mission of the CBC “Step Up to the Plate and Hit a Double” summer blood drive campaign is to inspire first-time donors, remind all donors to make and keep appointments despite travel and other summer distractions, and to encourage those eligible to donate at least twice.

Donate at any CBC blood drive or the CBC Donor Center through Aug. 27 and you are automatically entered in a drawing to win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies game at Great American Ball Park, followed by a Cole Swindell concert plus $100 in concession stand gift cards.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220.

Schedule an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.