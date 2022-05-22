Career center seniors a decorated group

XENIA — Seniors at the Greene County Career Center will walk away from the recognition ceremony May 24 with a lot to boast.

The class of 2022 — with 303 graduates — was awarded $780,000 in tech prep scholarships to Sinclair and or Clark State colleges (260 worth $3,000 each), approximately $600,000 in additional academic and local scholarships, more than 500 industry recognized credentials and 850 graduation seals as part of the new graduation readiness standards.

That and more will be celebrated during the 7 p.m. event at the Nutter Center.

The graduates of distinction are Britin Frazey, Sydney Mancuso, and Teghan Morgan.

Frazey is a senior at Beavercreek High School and is completing the health science program. She has been inducted in the National Technical Honor Society, been on honor roll every quarter, earned her career tech diploma with honors and awarded the Presidential Award of Educational Excellence. Frazey has earned her STNA and is the vice president of HOSA and has competed at the state level for this organization. She has also participated in lacrosse and cheerleading at Beavercreek. Frazey plans on attending Wright State University in the fall and cheering for its club football team.

Mancuso is a senior at Beavercreek High School and is completing the sports and exercise science program. She been inducted in the National Technical Honor Society, been on honor roll every quarter, earned her career tech diploma with honors and awarded the Presidential Award of Educational Excellence. Mancuso received her ACE personal training and AMCA physical therapy aid certifications, competed in HOSA and placed in regional and state competitions while also holding the committee chair position in office of the HOSA senior club chapter. Mancuso has participated in cross country and track all four years of high school at Beavercreek. She will be attending Xavier University in the fall to major in exercise science.

Morgan is a senior at Fairborn High School and is completing the culinary arts program. She has been inducted in the National Technical Honor Society, been on honor roll every quarter, earned her career tech diploma with honors, and awarded the Presidential Award of Educational Excellence. Morgan currently works part-time at Kroger and is a member of FCCLA. She has also volunteered and helped coordinate multiple catering events hosted by the Greene County Career Center. Morgan plans to attend Sinclair Community College in the fall for two years and transfer to Wright State University and pursue a degree in business and accounting.

Submitted photo The Greene County Career Center graduates of distinction are Teghan Morgan, Sydney Mancuso, and Britin Frazey. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/05/web1_DSC_1835.jpg Submitted photo The Greene County Career Center graduates of distinction are Teghan Morgan, Sydney Mancuso, and Britin Frazey.

By Scott Halasz [email protected]

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

