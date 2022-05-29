Memorial Day ceremonies on tap Monday

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Senior leaders from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are speaking at Memorial Day ceremonies across the Miami Valley on May 30.

Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, will be at Leonard E. Stubbs Memorial Park in Centerville at 9 a.m.

Col. Patrick Miller, 88 ABW and installation commander, will be at the Dayton National Cemetery at 11 a.m. and Veterans Memorial Park in Beavercreek at 2 p.m.

Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88 ABW command chief, will be at Fairfield Cemetery in Fairborn at 11 a.m.

The observances will also include performances and appearances by Air Force Band of Flight vocalists and ensembles, as well as the Wright-Patterson AFB Honor Guard.

In addition, the Miami Valley Military History Museum is holding a special two-day event this weekend.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Fairborn Community Park, the 1st Annual History Muster will take place, rain or shine.

This is a full weekend encampment where re-enactors from the Civil War through Vietnam setup camp on Friday evening and break camp Sunday evening. There will be military vehicles, weapons, artillery, including a Civil War cannon. Due to an established Fairborn 0rdinance the cannon will not be fired.

“The event has been held for 15 years on the grounds of the Dayton VA, where we were located, as the Patriot Freedom Festival,” said Public Affairs Officer Catherine Beers-Conrad. “To avoid any confusion of the locality of the event we have renamed it to the Military History Muster. And we’re very excited that it’ll be the same great success that it was for the preceding years.”

Hot dogs will be available for $2 each or 3 for $5. Chips, sodas and water are $1 each.

The museum will be open all weekend, including Memorial Day, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday will feature the 7th Annual Memorial Day Open House.

Memorial Day became a national holiday in 1971 after Congress passed the National Holiday Act. It’s observed on the last Monday in May and honors those who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces.

Photo by Wesley Farnsworth | U.S. Air Force Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard members present the colors during a Memorial Day ceremony in Fairborn in 2021. Established in 1971, Memorial Day honors the men and women who have died while on duty with the U.S. military. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/05/web1_Honor-Guard.jpg Photo by Wesley Farnsworth | U.S. Air Force Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard members present the colors during a Memorial Day ceremony in Fairborn in 2021. Established in 1971, Memorial Day honors the men and women who have died while on duty with the U.S. military.