Tolkkinen receives Diana Duteil Memorial Scholarship

JAMESTOWN — Recent Greeneview High School graduate Olivia Tolkkinen was the recipient of the 2022 Diana Duteil Memorial Scholarship.

The $5,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a senior girl pursuing an education in the sciences. Tolkkinen, who was recognized during the school’s awards ceremony May 17, is planning to attend Wright State University majoring in nursing.

Duteil was an honors student in Greeneview in the class of 1983. The Diana Duteil Memorial Scholarship was established to continue the activities, attitudes, and advocacy which Duteil supported.

Tolkkinen is the 16th senior girl to receive the scholarship, which was established in 2006 through the Greene County Community Foundation.

Submitted photo Olivia Tolkkinen, pictured with Dolores and Phil Frederick, was the 2022 recipient of the Diana Duteil Memorial Scholarship. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/05/web1_20220517_092253.jpg Submitted photo Olivia Tolkkinen, pictured with Dolores and Phil Frederick, was the 2022 recipient of the Diana Duteil Memorial Scholarship.