Man indicted in bar homicide

XENIA — A Greene County man was indicted June 3 for the murder of Jacob S. Scoby.

A grand jury returned a 12-count indictment against Brad Alan Stewart, 32, of Xenia, alleging that Stewart, with prior calculation and design (also known as premeditation), purposefully caused the death of Scoby, also of Xenia, on May 26, when Stewart shot the victim outside of the Roundtable Bar on Home Avenue.

The indictment includes two counts each of murder (three-year firearm specification); felonious assault (three-year firearm specification); and tampering with evidence (one-year firearm specification); and one count each of aggravated murder (three-year firearm specification); having weapons while under disability (prior offense of violence); aggravated robbery (one-year firearm specification); grand theft of a motor vehicle; receiving stolen property; and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

According to a release from the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, the indictment alleges that Stewart went to the Roundtable Bar armed with an unlawfully possessed handgun. Following an interaction with the victim, Stewart removed the concealed firearm and allegedly shot the victim at near point-blank range. Stewart is alleged to have fled the scene, stealing a vehicle in the process.

The Xenia Police Division responded to the location, along with the Xenia Fire Division. Upon arrival, police observed someone applying a makeshift dressing and pressure to the victim’s wound. Paramedics treated and transported the victim to Kettering Health Greene Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Within hours of the shooting, Xenia Det. Doug Sparks identified Stewart as the assailant and obtained a warrant for his arrest, the release said. A multi-agency manhunt was launched, and Stewart was spotted just before noon on May 26 by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Stewart fled, and a pursuit ensued, the prosecutor’s office said. Stewart was taken into custody a short time later.

“As a direct result of the exceptional work of Det. Sparks, the Xenia Police Division, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement identified and expeditiously arrested Brad Stewart for the murder of Mr. Scoby within hours of this heinous act,” Prosecutor David Hayes said. “I am grateful for their hard work and dedication to the Xenia community, as well as for the other law enforcement agencies that provided their assistance in the common effort to apprehend the accused. The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office will diligently prepare the case as it proceeds to trial and will continue to work tirelessly to obtain justice for Mr. Scoby and his family.”

Since his arrest, Stewart has remained in the Greene County Jail in lieu of a $1 million cash or surety bond established by the Xenia Municipal Court May 27. Stewart is scheduled to appear for his arraignment and bond hearing before Greene County Common Pleas Court Judge Adolfo A. Tornichio at 3 p.m. June 9.

Stewart https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/06/web1_MUGSHOTS_35308468.jpg Stewart

By Scott Halasz [email protected]

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.