Greene County plans history week events

XENIA — The Greene County Records Center & Archives is inviting the public to celebrate Greene County History Week Sunday, June 12 through Saturday, June 18.

On Tuesday, June 14, at 4 p.m. the Greene County archives will host Jill Krieg, curator of Anthropology & Exhibitions for the Dayton Society of Natural History for a program titled “Pre-Contact People of Ohio.”

The program will be held in the Media Room, 541 Ledbetter Road, and will include a question and answer session after the program. This event is free and open to the public.

“We will open the room at 2 p.m. for visitors and other local organizations will have tables set up to hand out brochures and discuss how they may assist you with research efforts,” said Melissa Dalton, public outreach coordinator.

According to archive officials, Greene County History Week was established in 2016 to provide an opportunity for all of the area historical societies and repositories to collaborate and share their various collections and artifacts that illustrate the county’s rich and diverse history.

“Over the last six months, archives’ staff have been working very hard to provide the public with an online catalogue (ArchivesSpace) and a new electronic record preservation system (Preservica),” said Robin Heise, records manager/ archivist. “I am happy to announce that both systems are up and running. It is our hope that both of these systems will provide increased customer service by providing our patrons with a more thorough inventory and greater access to the public records that we hold. Both of these services are accessible from our website.”

Several other history-related events are planned.

The Fairborn Area Historical Society is hosting a lecture by Steve Byington, cultural resources manager for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The event, “A Brief History of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at St. Mark’s Church, 100 E. Main Street, Fairborn.

The Greene County Historical Society will be hosting Lori Naughton at 7 p.m. Monday, June 13, at 74 W. Church Street, Xenia. During the lecture, Naughton will present a set of miniature buildings representing Fairborn history using a series of detailed scaled models. For more information, call 937-372-4606.

Greene County Records Center & Archives is at 535 Ledbetter Road.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

