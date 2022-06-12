Major changes coming to Greene CATS

XENIA — Greene CATS Public Transit is implementing revised Flex Route schedules and extended weekday hours for scheduled rides beginning July 1.

Weekend service for both will be eliminated, however, due to reductions in grant funding, revenue, and ridership along with a driver shortage, according to Greene CATS officials. There will also be a fare increase.

The flex routes that circulate in Fairborn and Xenia along with the ones that connect Beavercreek, Fairborn, Yellow Springs, and Xenia will operate 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through. New time points will be added: Kroger on the Blue Line in Fairborn, Greene County Public Health on the Greene Line in Xenia, and Greene County Social Service Center to the Yellow Line in Xenia. Also, the Orange Line will now begin and end at Xenia Towne Square in Xenia to provide a more direct route to those traveling from Xenia to Beavercreek but will continue to connect to Fairborn at Park Hills Plaza as well.

These revisions have been made in response to public input and to minimize the need for riders to transfer between buses, Greene CATS said in a release. Runs have been extended to 75 minutes to allow for new time points and still accommodate deviations.

The Red Line that connects Xenia to Dayton and the RTA system will operate 6-10 a.m. and 2-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will continue to service Wilberforce University and Central State University after returning from downtown Dayton. Sinclair College will also remain a time point that can be accessed upon request. On the Red Line, runs have been extended to 120 minutes to allow for more travel time and deviations.

Scheduled rides, that take riders from their homes to their desired destinations and back, will operate 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday — extending the evening service by one hour. This change was made in response to requests from riders addressing the need for return trips home for retail and service workers who work in the evening.

One way Flex Route rides will be $2 for those 14 years of age and older. Individuals aged 65 and over or permanently disabled can ride for half price ($1) but must show their Greene CATS Half Fare Assistance card when paying with cash to receive the discount. To obtain Half Fare Assistance card, riders must provide proof of age (65 and over) or permanent disability to the administrative office. Children aged 13 and younger can also ride for half price when accompanied by a fare paying adult; simply self-declare when boarding. Transfers are still free. Monthly Flex Route passes will be $44 for full fare and $22 for those eligible for half fare and must be purchased through the administrative office. Tokens will sell for $2 (green) and $1 (red) and can be used for Flex Routes or scheduled rides; one green or red token for a Flex Route ride or two green and four red tokens for a scheduled ride. Previously purchased tokens will be honored at the new value.

“These new schedules, hours and fees are a result of hours of planning to adjust to current levels of funding and resources,” said Executive Director Ken Collier. “The changes were all based on ridership data and input from the public, community organizations with which Greene CATS collaborates to provide service, drivers and other Greene CATS staff, and members of the Greene County Transit Board and Programs and Services Committee. Each group provided invaluable suggestions and feedback to help Greene CATS provide the best possible service with the resources available beginning July 1, 2022. Their assistance is greatly appreciated.”

You can view all the service changes well as preview the new Flex Route schedules and maps at www.greenecountyohio.gov/1836/Service-Changes-Effective-July-1-2-2022.