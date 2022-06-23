GCPH giving away COVID-19 at-home tests

XENIA — Greene County Public Health will be giving away free COVID-19 at-home test kits next week.

The drive-through event will be held from 12:30-3-30 p.m., Thursday, June 30 at the health district’s main office, 360 Wilson Drive, Xenia. Test kits will be given out while supplies last. Upon arrival to the health district, residents are asked to follow the signs for entry and exit to and from the parking lot.

“With summer just beginning, this is a great way to ensure that county residents have tests on hand at family reunions, cookouts, the fourth of July holiday, and other gatherings that will occur throughout the summer,” Health Commissioner Melissa Howell said. “We want everyone to enjoy their time together, while staying healthy and safe.”

Positive detection of COVID-19, along with the reporting of positive cases and full vaccination is an effective way to mitigate spread of the virus, severe illness, hospitalization, and death, health district officials said.

Greene County remains at a “low” community level per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The levels are calculated by a few factors, including hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Greene County has been steadily increasing in case numbers since early April, growing to approximately 200 new cases each week in the last month, according to a release from GCPH.

Officials recommend that residents stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 series, boosters (if eligible), and get tested if symptoms arise. Since the pandemic’s start, more than 39,291 cases of the virus have been reported in Greene County, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Residents can also find free test kits at the Yellow Springs Pride Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25 as well as at the City of Xenia’s Red, White, and Blue Block Party from 3-8 p.m. Friday, July 1.

For more information, contact GCPH at 937-374-5600 or email [email protected]

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/06/web1_GCPH-Logo.jpg