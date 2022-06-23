Boonshoft faculty member earns top award

FAIRBORN — Alyssa Gans, M.D., a surgeon with Wright State Physicians and faculty member at the Boonshoft School of Medicine, was recently presented with the Dr. Mukul Chandra Exemplary Consultant Award from Premier Health’s Miami Valley Hospital.

The award was voted on by the Miami Valley Hospital emergency department provider team and is presented to the medical staff member who has gone above and beyond in the delivery of care to patients in the emergency department.

“Wright State Boonshoft School of Medicine Department of Surgery appreciates the strong relationship we have with our local emergency medicine community,” said Randy Woods, M.D., a surgeon with Wright State Physicians and chair and associate professor of surgery at the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. “Dr. Alyssa Gans’ exemplary focus on patient care, even in times of duress, is how we all strive to interact with our emergency medicine partners. I appreciate the tenacity that Dr. Gans approaches her work as a leader in the department and caregiver in the community. Congratulations Dr. Gans on being recognized for your wonderful approach to high-quality patient care.”

Formerly called the Miami Valley Emergency Specialists Consultant Excellence Award, the award was renamed for Mukul Chandra, M.D., a cardiologist with Premier Health’s Miami Valley Hospital and assistant professor of internal medicine with the Boonshoft School of Medicine, who passed away in 2020.

“I am especially honored, both because of my immense respect for its namesake and also because it is so special to be recognized by my peers. It is my privilege to work alongside the providers in not only the emergency department but in all areas of Premier Health and Wright State Physicians,” said Gans.

Along with being a surgeon at Wright State Physicians, Gans is an assistant professor of surgery with the Boonshoft School of Medicine. She has been with Wright State Physicians and in clinical faculty roles with the medical school since 2015.

Gans is also trauma medical director at Premier Health’s Miami Valley Hospital, south campus, and medical director for Life Connection of Ohio, a nonprofit organization that promotes and facilitates organ donation in northwest and west central Ohio.

Gans earned her medical degree and completed general surgery residency at Boonshoft School of Medicine. She also received a Master of Business Administration from Wright State’s Raj Soin College of Business.

Kindra Engle, D.O., emergency department physician with Premier Health’s Miami Valley Hospital, presented Gans with the award.

“The emergency department staff were always happy to see Dr. Gans on the call schedule because of her integrity, choosing courage over comfort and practicing her values rather than professing them,” Engle said. “She always does the right thing with patients, and is one of the kindest humans they know.”

Wright State Physicians is composed of more than 100 physicians affiliated with the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. The group provides primary and specialty care in a wide range of specialized diagnostic and treatment services throughout the Dayton region including, family medicine, OB/GYN, internal medicine, dermatology, surgery and geriatrics, as well as providing student health services to Wright State University students.

