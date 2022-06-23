First Student Transportation to hold hiring event July 9

XENIA — First Student Transportation, XCS’s busing provider, is having a hiring event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9.

The company’s first “Community Day” will be held next to Xenia High School (near the First Student location), 921 Yellowstone Road. Like many small festivals in the area, it will offer bounce houses, kids’ activities, games, bubbles, chalk, and food.

“Come out and test drive a bus, as long as you’re over the age of 21 with a driver’s license,” said First Student Manager Matthew Keen. “We will also have onsite interviewing and job offers.”

Keen said employees are allowed to bring their children to work each day, part of the company’s “family friendly environment.”

The company’s fleet of 42 buses (all automatic) are operated by 42 employees, including two maintenance mechanics. First Student is on it’s third term (each term signifies a five-year contract) with XCS.

The Thomas-Built buses, each costing $100,000 or more, come fully air conditioned, heated, and some even have seat belts and surveillance equipment. First Student is part of the largest bus transportation company in the U.S.

First Student’s goal is to build community relationships and hire 10 drivers this summer to help fill the number of drivers needed for all 38 routes this coming school year. The company hopes to have all 10 hired and trained by Aug. 17, when school starts.

Training is fully paid and held locally on site in Xenia. Starting salary for a bus driver with First Student is $20.25 per hour (once training is completed). The training pay is $15 per hour until CDLs are completed.

First Student Transportation also provides transportation for non-public schools with Xenia Community Schools students.

“We also provide outside charter services for private parties, special events, weddings, birthdays, festivals, etc.,” Keen said. For more information contact Keen at 937-372-3876 or visit firststudentinc.com.

First Student Transportation buses are ready to roll out for the first day of school, Aug. 17. First Student Transportation bus drivers include (L-R): Amy Irvine, Patricia Fraley, Amber Edwards, and Mary Densmore.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

