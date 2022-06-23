Colloquia 2022 underway at Antioch

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Herndon Gallery in South Hall at Antioch College, as well as other locations around campus and in the Village of Yellow Springs, will soon be alive with the work of the graduating class of 2022.

Colloquia Week events, which are open to the public, runs through through Friday, June 24.

All Antioch College disciplines are represented and include, social sciences, sciences, arts, languages, and humanities. The exhibitions of student works range from presentations, public readings, educational posters, a multi-location set of art installations, and a film screening at the Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs.

Many of the exhibitions will be presented in-person and will also be available for live-streaming on the college website at https://antiochcollege.edu/colloquia.

“This event is always a source of great pride for Antioch College as we celebrate the remarkable creativity and depth of our diversely talented and dedicated students, as well as the confident poise they demonstrate in showcasing their senior projects,” said Antioch President Dr. Jane Fernandes.

She said she encourages the community to “please join us in congratulating our student scholars and artists, and their faculty mentors for the exceptional work they have produced together.”

The Colloquia Gala wraps up the week’s events at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Herndon Gallery. The community is invited to attend and experience the work of this group of Antiochians.

“An Antioch College experiential liberal arts education specifically, cultivates well-read, big picture thinkers equipped with both depth and breadth, ready and prepared to make a difference in the world,” Jennifer Wenker, the founder of Colloquia at Antioch College originally said. “By gathering and sharing freely what we have learned with one another, we also expand in our capacity to understand, to be understood, and to refine the questions we need to be asking in order to protect our democracy, our world’s peoples and ecosystems, and win victories for our shared humanity.”