Sanitary Engineer to discuss updates on multiple projects

XENIA — The Greene County Sanitary Engineering Department will hold a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21 to update the community on the Greene Forward program, a system-wide upgrade designed to ensure water and wastewater service capacity for future generations.

The meeting will be held at 667 Dayton-Xenia Road.

“We are hosting the public meeting to update the public on the status of our Greene Forward projects and will host these on a quarterly basis,” said Jason Tincu, GCSED director.

Various Greene Forward projects to be discussed at the forum may include:

— The Grange Hall Booster Station and water main extension project. According to Tincu, “pump flow there will elevate drinking water and is considered the ‘heartbeat’ to move drinking water in the right quantities.” The project has to be re-bid with new bids due by Aug. 2. Estimated cost is $9.15 million.

— The North Wellfield project will refurbish the existing water wells to maximize their capacity to deliver water. The facility will harvest raw water that will then go to the water plant. Estimated cost is $2 million. Shook Construction has been approved to start the project which will be completed in 22-24 months.

— The Northwest Regional Water Treatment Plant upgrade/expansion will expand the plant’s capacity from nine million to 12 million gallons of water per day and will add water softening technology to the process. Full scale upgrades include a new membrane building that will be built at the plant. Estimated cost is $30 million.

— Replacement of an estimated 27,000 water meters began in June and will take about a year to complete. Estimated cost is $6 million.

— Hilltop Road will be the site where GCSED will be performing a 10-day pump test sometime in the next four weeks. Once the data is back from the pump test, a final design of the wellfield can be started.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.