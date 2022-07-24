CSU extension offering honeybee health program

WILBERFORCE — Central State University Extension is offering a free program on honeybee health from 4-5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19, at the Seed to Bloom Botanical and Community Garden.

CSU post-doctorate Catherine Ferrell, Ph.D., will discuss the role of high biter bees impairing varroa mites in the hive. Ferrell will also share current bee research conducted at CSU.

Bees are one of the world’s most important pollinators for food crops and one out of every three bites of food consumed relies on pollination, according to CSU extension. Despite that, bee populations continue to decline due to the rampant use of pesticides and other environmental factors — like climate change, according to the extension.

Registration is requested and can be made by emailing CSUE Agriculture/Natural Resources Educator Clare Thorn at [email protected] or by calling 937.376.6627.

The garden is at the intersection of U.S. 42 East and Wilberforce-Switch Road, across the entrance to the university.

