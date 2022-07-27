Shutte challenging Lampton for House seat

BEAVERCREEK — Incumbent Brian Lampton is being challenged by Katherine Shutte for his seat on the Ohio House of Representatives in the Aug. 2 Republican primary.

Lampton, a Beavercreek resident, is finishing his first term representing District 70, which includes Bellbrook, Beavercreek, Fairborn, Yellow Springs and much of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

A local insurance agent and voice of Beavercreek basketball and football, Lampton has worked to pass six bills that became law but he said he is just beginning, which is why he is seeking re-election.

“Fatal accidents caused by distracted driving are 100 percent preventable and that’s why Rep. (Cindy) Abrams and I are sponsoring the distracted driving bill,” Lampton said. “This type of bill has been enacted in most of the states and has been proven to significantly reduce crashes and ER visits in comparison to educational programs alone.”

Lampton said another priority is to “keep our children safe while attending school.”

“I will work on solutions to make our schools safer for our children,” he said. “I plan to continue working with my fellow legislators, local schools, law enforcement, state officials, and other shareholders to create solutions and funding.”

Katherine Shutte, also a Beavercreek resident, is campaigning as a constitutional conservative candidate.

“I chose to run because I got tired of watching our freedoms stripped from us while the Constitution is being ignored,” she said. “Now is the time for strong and bold leadership, not weak folks who just do what they are told and who do not hold themselves accountable to the people who elected them.”

A first-time political candidate, Shutte has definite goals in mind.

“If elected, my goals in representing Ohioans are to protect our medical freedom, protect the second amendment, reduce taxes and regulations to make Ohio a better place to bring business, to work to protect the unborn, and help end the drug problem that is killing our children every day,” said Shutte, who lost a son to fentanyl seven years ago. “I believe in complete medical freedom for both of us and our children. The government, employers, schools, and businesses have no place in the medical decisions we make for ourselves and our children.”

Shutte is a four-time business owner who currently works for a private company in the design and implementation of training programs.

The primary election winner will face Democrat Eric Price in the November general election. Price is running unopposed.

By Karen Rase

