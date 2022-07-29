Fair opens Sunday by making history

Also, make sure to take advantage of the Greene County News fair special: Get 26 weeks for $65 or one year for $125.

XENIA — History will be made at the Greene County Fair when it opens Sunday.

For the first time, the popular calf scramble — where teens try to corral one of several calves — will feature just girls as no boys signed up this year. Victoria Casey, Sydnee Hawkins, Emma Jamison, Ellie Harlow, McKenzie Casey, and Chloe Trimbach will chase around three calves hoping for the best.

Hawkins is excited to be among the six.

“I think it is really awesome being in the very first all girls calf scramble,”she said. “It is so cool that I’m a part of making history.”

Opening ceremonies are at 6 p.m. and the kiddy and teen calf scrambles will follow. The fair runs through Saturday, Aug. 6.

“We’ve been waiting 365 days for this,” Kala Benton, one of the fair’s directors, said in a release. “It is amazing when you think about it. Just a couple of weeks ago here at the Greene County Fairgrounds there wasn’t much activity and now the people, animals, food trailers, vendors, and rides which move in soon, it looks a little like a scaled down version of Disneyland and we couldn’t have done any of it without our dedicated staff, directors, and volunteers. A well-oiled machine.”

The Greene County Fair is the oldest fair west of the Alleghenies and features all the goodies — rides, games, food and entertainment, and of course, proud 4-H members showing their prize-winning animals.

Rabbit showmanship and judging, the English horse show and showmanship, a 4-H show, and the crowning of the new fair queen highlight Sunday’s activities.

During the week there will be a food drive with a discount on admission for a non-perishable food item donation, family fun night with discounted ride wristbands, a demo-derby, harness racing, and truck and tractor pulls. Rides open Monday, Aug. 1.

A special tribute will take place for the late Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 as the first Gene Fischer First Responder Memorial Hog Show will take place. Fischer was a huge supporter of the fair and he always made sure every kid was taken care of during the sales.

The popular Showman of Showmen contest is 1 p.m. Thursday.

For more information, visit www.greenecountyfairgrounds.com.

Photos courtesy Willie Hawkins The calf scramble at the Greene County Fair will feature just six girls this year. Pictured (left to right) are Victoria Casey, Sydnee Hawkins, Emma Jamison, Ellie Harlow, and McKenzie Casey. Not pictured is Chloe Trimbach. The six girls participating in the calf scramble will wear these shirts.

By Scott Halasz [email protected]

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

