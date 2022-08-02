XENIA — Lilly Frizzell had no plans to run for Greene County Fair queen.

That is, until the folks at the Highland County Extension office in Hillsboro — where Frizzell had an internship — intervened.

”When I first got the job, and they figured out I was still 4-H age, they were like, aren’t you going to run for queen? And I was like, no. And they were like, uh yes you are,” Frizzell, a student at Wilmington College said.

So Frizzell filled out the application.

And on Sunday, the member of the Next Generation 4-H Club was named queen in her final year of 4-H eligibility.

It was a major accomplishment.

“All day today I was freaking out and I didn’t think that I could do it,” Frizzell said. “In the years past I’ve thought that I’m not good enough or I haven’t been involved enough. Tonight is really great, just looking back and thinking that I really am good enough and I deserve this.”

Reagan Saunders, a member of Showtime 4-H and Greeneview-GCCC FFA, was queen runner-up. Makenzie Casey, a member of Eager Beaver and Xenia FFA, and Sydnee Deyo, a member of Jamestown Jr. Farmers, also competed.

In addition to being named queen, Frizzell shows pigs. When that’s over, she won’t be, uh, “boared” the rest of the week. There’s lots to do as fair royalty. And Frizzell is looking forward to it.

“I’m mostly excited to just develop relationships and advocate for the Greene County Fair,” she said. “I’m so excited to talk to people and meet all kinds of people this week.”

Frizzell found out quickly how busy she may be. Shortly after crowned and taking a plethora of photos with family and friends, she was whisked away to the grandstand, where she was introduced to a huge crowd before the calf scrambles.

But after that, she planned to make some time for one important activity.

“Eat,” she said. “Because I haven’t eaten all day because I was so nervous.”

But the nerves were all for naught as the judges thought she did a swine, uh, fine job.

Makenzie Casey gives her speech during the queen competition. Sydnee Deyo delivers a speech as she competes for fair queen. Reagan Saunders answers a random question during the fair queen competition. Lilly Frizzell (left) and Reagan Saunders wish each other luck as the judges prepare to announce the queen and runner-up. Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News Lilly Frizzell is all smiles after being chosen 2022 Greene County Fair queen.

By Scott Halasz [email protected]

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

