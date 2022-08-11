GC airport to receive ARPA money

XENIA — A local airport is getting a major” face lift” and its manager is hoping all the “wrinkles” can be ironed out before November.

Weeks ago, the Greene County Lewis E. Jackson Terminal Airport was approved to receive $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to renovate the interior of its terminal.

The airport, built in 1968, has an aging infrastructure and will be receiving many updates. So far, the undersized reception area will be increased to include a modernized lounge area, a microwave, vending machines, and a kitchenette area. Some walls will be removed, new doors added, an upgraded HVAC system added, and new restroom facilities installed.

The pilot lounge will offer a comfortable work space, briefing area, and a sleep area if needed.

“Although the grant was for $250,000, all the changes could end up costing $600,000,” said Dave Kushner, airport manager of the 277-acre facility. “However, the remodel can’t start until the Air Force programs have been completed and there are less people to work around and it depends on the design of the terminal renovation.”

MacAir, the onsite Fixed Base Operator (FBO) and customer service side of the airport, runs a full flight school at the terminal and provides aircraft maintenance, 10,000 gallons of gas fuel, etc. MacAir rents three large hangars at the airport and it just had two modular buildings built.

The airport, which has 55 box hangars and 85 home-based aircraft, recently remodeled the terminal’s exterior a little over a year ago for $300,000.

“It was a tear-off and remodel. There used to be vinyl siding but now it has stucco with some nice trim work,” said Kushner, who stated new finishings such as lighting, gutters, and an expanded new patio with additional pavers and exit door were added.

“Parking has been more of an issue. Because we’re located on top of a hill, parking is limited. We have asked our engineers to do a study to see if we can come up with feasible space for additional parking spaces. We may have to change from parallel to straight-in parking,” Kushner added.

Woolpert, a general contractor in Beavercreek, signed an engineering agreement with one of the MacAir owners.

“They gave us a conceptual design a year ago. For the electric, plumbing, and all the redesign work. They also need to do environmental testing on the building and test for asbestos,” added Kushner. “The architectural design could take a while — asbestos issues could slow us down.”

