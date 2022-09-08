Seniors enjoyed ‘Around the World’ event at center

XENIA — Members and guests at the Xenia Adult Recreation and Service Center were treated to the senior center’s “Around the World” celebration Aug. 25.

Those attending the annual event were able to sample food offerings from 10 different vendors representing Mexico, Greece, France, Italy, China, Belgium, Ireland, Albania, Jamaica, and the U.S.A. One hundred guests were invited with free tickets handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The seniors had a great time enjoying a variety of international foods supplied by wonderful vendors,” said Executive Director Judy Baker. “Aside from the abundant and delicious food, our event featured door prizes from the center and the sponsors. Sponsors at our event were given time to provide information about their organization, as well as the country they were representing and the food they had prepared.”

Baker said sponsors included Springfield Manor, Xenia Heating, Promedica, Trinity of Beavercreek, the Village of the Greene, Hospitality and Harmony, Daysprings, Xenia & Jamestown Rehab, Shawnee Estates, and Ohio Valley Hospice.

Because of COVID, the event was not held last year. After moving into its new facility in 2019, the center was not able to hold many of its scheduled events due to temporary closure.

“We are starting to enjoy this wonderful center again,” Baker said.

Vendors set up tables representing countries from around the world and a variety of different foods were sampled. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/09/web1_france-Copy.jpg Vendors set up tables representing countries from around the world and a variety of different foods were sampled.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.