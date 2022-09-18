McKnight brings years of experience to GCCC

XENIA — Brian McKnight, the new director of secondary education at the Greene County Career Center, brings a plethora of experience to the position.

”I am entering my 25th year as an educator, 15 years as an intervention specialist, and nine years as a lead building administrator,” McKnight said in a letter. “I have served as an administrator in all types of settings, including suburban, rural, and urban settings, which has provided me with invaluable experience in connecting and working with students and staff.”

McKnight spent three years as the Fairborn principal, according to his Linkedin profile. Prior to that, he was the principal at National Trail High School in New Paris and before that, the principal at Meadowdale High School in Harrison Township, Montgomery County. Prior to becoming an administrator, McKnight spent many years teaching.

Leading at a career center is a new venture, but McKnight is ready for the new challenge.

”I am equally excited and honored to have the opportunity to lead the career center,” he said. “The Greene County Career Center is proud to support 26 career technical programs along with challenging academic courses that will help our students earn a career tech certification and a high school diploma.”

On the job for just a short time, McKnight said he’s at one of the best schools.

“It is my belief that the Greene County Career Center is one of the finest career technical schools around for students who want to advance their careers,” he said. “Our teachers and staff are committed to providing all students with an appropriate and challenging educational experience in a respectful environment that fosters learning and growth.”

McKnight https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/09/web1_DSC_4303.jpg McKnight Submitted photo Brian McKnight, the new director of secondary education at the Greene County Career Center, gets a haircut from a cosmotology student. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/09/web1_DSC_4288.jpg Submitted photo Brian McKnight, the new director of secondary education at the Greene County Career Center, gets a haircut from a cosmotology student.