CSU celebrating homecing 2022

WILBERFORCE — Central State University is holding homecoming activities this weekend on campus.

According to Central State University President Dr. Jack Thomas there are many reasons to celebrate.

“Central State University is well-positioned to achieve academic excellence and to provide a quality, well-rounded education to students in Ohio and beyond,” he said. “As an 1890 Land-Grant University, Central State continues to advance in the areas of science, technology, agriculture, and research and create partnerships that expand opportunities for its faculty, staff, and students to be innovative and creative,” he said.

The weekend is packed with activities like a golf outing; a naming ceremony and dedication of the John W. Garland College of Engineering, Science, Technology, and Agriculture; vendor fairs; a group breakfast; group luncheons; receptions; a memorial service; a homecoming parade; reunion photo sessions; a football game; a step show, and a gala.

Highlights of the weekend include:

Friday, Oct. 7

9:30 a.m. — 2022 Ron Cosey Memorial Scholarship Golf Outing at Locust Hills Golf Club.

12-2 p.m. — Naming ceremony and dedication of the John W. Garland College of Engineering, Science, Technology, and Agriculture at the Joshua I. Smith Center for Education and Natural Sciences.

1 p.m. to 12 a.m. — Vendor Fair in Beacom/Smith parking lot.

1-3 p.m. — Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon at the Marriott near the University of Dayton.

6-10 p.m. — Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Delta Zeta Foundation annual reception inside Student Center Ballroom.

7-10 p.m. — Wine Down Friday meet and greet at the Marriott near the University of Dayton.

Saturday, Oct. 8

8-8:45 a.m. — Annual Alumni & Friends Scholarship Breakfast inside Ward Center Ballroom.

9-10:45 a.m. — NAA Meeting inside Ward Center Ballroom.

10 a.m. 12 a.m. — Vendor Fair in Beacom/Smith parking lot.

11-11:15 a.m. — Alumni memorial service at Sunken Garden.

11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. — Homecoming parade.

11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. — Classes in reunion photo sessions at Alumni Tower/Galloway Hall.

1-4 p.m. — Football game vs. Fort Valley State University at McPherson Memorial Stadium.

7 p.m. — Greek Step Show in Beacom/Lewis Gymnasium.

9 p.m. to 12 a.m. — Saturday Night Gala at the Marriott near the University of Dayton.

Most activities are at the main campus, 1400 Brush Row Road. A few events are at special venues.

