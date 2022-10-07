Registration opens for final History & Heritage race

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The sixth and final race of the 2022 virtual History & Heritage Race Series — featuring the C-47 Skytrain — is now open for registration.

One of the most famous U.S. Army Air Corps aircraft, the Skytrain, also nicknamed “Gooney Bird” for its resemblance to an albatross, distinguished itself as a versatile cargo plane, dropping more than 50,000 paratroops on D-Day, participating in the Berlin Airlift, and later serving the Korean and Southeast Asian wars.

While the Air Force Marathon, held annually the third Saturday in September, features aircraft still in service, the History & Heritage Race Series highlights retired aircraft that gave wings to the Air Force’s legacy.

Beginning Nov. 1, participants may run or walk and choose between the 5K, 10K, half or full marathon. All registered participants will receive a commemorative patch, an American-made 3.5 inch finisher’s medal with sublimated ribbon portraying the featured aircraft, a 3 inch by five inch information card on the featured aircraft and its history and a custom downloadable finisher certificate.

Registration is $30.

For more information and to register for the race, visit http://usafvirtual.com. To learn more about the C-47 Skytrain, see the aircraft at the National Museum of the United States Air Force or visit https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Visit/Museum-Exhibits/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/196271/douglas-c-47d-skytrain/.