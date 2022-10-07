Xenia Hearing Center to launch new program

XENIA — The Xenia Hearing Center plans to implement an innovative new program that will allow patients to lease hearing aids.

The flexibility of the plans the center will offer allows patients the option of switching out their current hearing aid for a different makes and models available. The idea is similar to the way customers lease vehicles.

“We are the first hearing center to offer the leasing program that I know of,” said Gabriel Potter, hearing tech intern, who believes the plan’s flexibility and accessibility will help those patients who might not have the funds or insurance to purchase an aid.

Patients using the leasing option will be able to make smaller monthly payments rather than buying the aids outright. A lump sum purchase of a hearing aid may average $3,000 or higher.

Payments start as low as $99 per month with repair warranty and service included.

The center’s staff prides itself on the most up-to-date hearing devices and believes in personalized continued care and device maintenance, according to it’s mission statement.

Besides hearing aids and follow-up care, the center performs hearing testing and evaluations, tinnitus evaluation and management, and works with advanced hearing aids with Bluetooth compatibility.

Hearing aids now may also come with a wide range of connectivity options such as two-way hands-free phone and video calls from select iPhones and iPads and direct streaming from select Android devices. A patient could also make hands-free calls from any smartphone or connect a remote microphone with ConnectClip.

“Hearing aid options have come a long way,” said owner and operator, Julie Potter, whose office schedules free hearing tests weekly. “We recognize the importance of a client-centered medical experience, which inspires us to create strong and long-lasting bonds with each of our patients.”

As part of their outreach community service, the hearing center staff members visit Xenia’s senior center several times a month and do audiological testing and screening, as well as cleaning of hearing aids free of charge. The center has also volunteered at Greene County Council on Aging events.

