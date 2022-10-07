HALO holding dog adoption open house

XENIA — HALO K9 Behavior Consultation will host a dog adoption event at its facility from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday.

The HALO Adoption Open House will feature 14 dogs to to seven years in age, along with three puppies which are 12 weeks old. The dogs are a variety of breeds, including Chow mixes, Doberman mixes, and more with some animals being on the larger side. The dogs and their handlers will greet visitors in an effort to get to know one another.

It is advised that the dogs do not all get along and will be separated into different parts of the facility both inside and outside. The puppies have begun obedience training and socialization exercises.

Cathy Winter Brown, a Public Relations and Adoption Coordinator, will be on site to answer questions.

“All of our dogs are up to date on vaccines, monthly preventatives, microchipped, and spayed and neutered. They also come with post adoption training support,” said owner Regina Willen.

HALO offers certified dog behavior consultations, as well as assisting through cases such as separation anxiety, aggression, reactivity, and resource guarding. The “fear free” organization ensures all of their training methods are centered around positive reinforcement and praise and rewards. HALO also offers behavior modification and training for shelter dogs and personal pets.

The five-acre facility is located in New Jasper Township and offers each dog a 10×10 room while receiving treatment. Dogs that are six months old and under are usually $350 to adopt, and older animals are in the $150 range.

Potential adopters will be asked to fill out an application and a home visit may be scheduled before a dog is released. The organization relies on private donations and gladly accepts donations of dog food, crates, toys, bedding, and leashes.

Up and running since 2018, the building is located at 3346 Jasper Road. For more information on consulting, boarding, or to schedule a tour, call 937-736-2055.

Puppies and other dogs will available for adoption at HALO’s Adoption Open House from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday at its facility in New Jasper Township. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/10/web1_image_50458113.jpg Puppies and other dogs will available for adoption at HALO’s Adoption Open House from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday at its facility in New Jasper Township.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937 502-4534.

Reach Karen Rase at 937 502-4534.