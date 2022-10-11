Gov. & First Lady tour the Greene County Career Center

XENIA — Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine paid an early morning visit to the Greene County Career Center Monday.

GCCC Superintendent David Deskins, accompanied the DeWines on the school tour which featured drone and UAS (unmanned aircraft systems) technology; robotics, construction, welding and metal fabrication, and culinary arts amongst other student favorite programs.

“Fran and I are passionate about career tech education and we have enjoyed touring career centers like our own Greene County Career Center to get a first-hand look at all of the programs they have to offer young people who are looking for training to begin a career,” said DeWine, who toured the GCCC with grandson, Parker, for the first time Monday. The DeWines spent around an hour and half watching demonstrations, observing high tech equipment, and getting feedback from students and their instructors.

The culinary arts program — which includes classes on nutrition, catering, menu planning, food preparation, service, sanitation and safety, and hospitality and tourism — particularly interested the DeWines. Fran DeWine, who has written a cook book based on prize winning recipes from all 88 counties in Ohio, was pleased to meet Executive Chef Khalid Handy, and chat with culinary arts students in their state-of-the-art kitchen.

The GCCC serves students from the seven public school districts in Greene County plus those who attend private and parochial schools. More than 2,658 students were served through the GCCC in 2020-2021.

“The Greene County Career Center is leading the way, educating a work force ready to meet the challenges of the 21st century and the business and manufacturing community partners with the career center,” said Common Pleas Court Judge Adolfo Tornichio, who sits on the career center’s advisory committee and was one of many who were on hand to greet the DeWines.

Seven colleges and universities partner with the career center including Sinclair Community College, Clark State Community College, University of Northeastern Ohio, Hocking Technical College, Central State University, Edison Community College, and Owens Community College.

Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine toured the Greene County’s Career Center’s welding and metal fabrication lab. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/10/web1_group-shop-shot.jpg Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine toured the Greene County’s Career Center’s welding and metal fabrication lab. The DeWines are pictured with culinary arts students and their instructor, Chef Khalid Handy. Students learn all facets of restaurant and food service operations in their fast-paced classes. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/10/web1_culinary.jpg The DeWines are pictured with culinary arts students and their instructor, Chef Khalid Handy. Students learn all facets of restaurant and food service operations in their fast-paced classes. The DeWines talked with teachers and instructors like welding instructor, Andy Stephens (pictured right). Later in the tour, they watched as their grandson Parker tried out the simulator in the construction technology lab. Students learn the skills necessary to enter multiple areas of construction in residential, commercial, or industrial settings using an interactive, hands-on learning approach. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/10/web1_20221010_093056.jpg The DeWines talked with teachers and instructors like welding instructor, Andy Stephens (pictured right). Later in the tour, they watched as their grandson Parker tried out the simulator in the construction technology lab. Students learn the skills necessary to enter multiple areas of construction in residential, commercial, or industrial settings using an interactive, hands-on learning approach. The DeWines talked with students while touring the GCCC with Superintendent David Deskins. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/10/web1_20221010_092222.jpg The DeWines talked with students while touring the GCCC with Superintendent David Deskins.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.