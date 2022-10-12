Greene Room opening to public

XENIA — The Greene County Career Center is reopening The Greene Room this week.

The award-winning restaurant, operated by juniors and seniors in the GCCC’s culinary arts program, will have a public kickoff Saturday, Oct. 15 and will return to regular hours next week. It’s open from 10:20 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays during the first semester and then the same times Wednesday through Friday for the second half of the school year.

The Greene Room offers a variety of gourmet lunch specials, all prepared by the students studying culinary skills under chef Khalid Hamdy. They learn nutrition, menu planning, food preparation, service, and sanitation and safety. Industry certifications and credentials available include the National Restaurant Association, ProStart, and ServSafe food handler and manager.

Students who graduate the program are eligible to earn $3,000 tech prep scholarships to Clark State and Sinclair community colleges.

Entry level career opportunities include cook, host or hostess, and caterer. Advanced career opportunities include restaurant manager or owner, sous chef, pastry chef, food service supervisor, and executive chef.

Submitted photo Students in the Greene County Career Center’s culinary arts program will open and operate The Greene Room beginning Saturday. Normal hours are 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday during the first semester. Wednesdays will be added the second semester. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/10/web1_DSC_6147.jpg Submitted photo Students in the Greene County Career Center’s culinary arts program will open and operate The Greene Room beginning Saturday. Normal hours are 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday during the first semester. Wednesdays will be added the second semester.