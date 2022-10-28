Former Yellow Springs doctor gets arraigned

XENIA — A former Yellow Springs doctor was arraigned in Greene County Common Pleas Court Thursday.

Donald Gronbeck, 42, a physician who treated patients at Yellow Springs Primary Care, and was a former instructor at Antioch College, entered a plea of not guilty after a Greene County Grand Jury handed down a 50-count indictment against him last week that listed charges of rape, sexual battery, sexual imposition, and gross sexual imposition.

Gronbeck was arrested the day after the indictment was handed down and remains in Greene County Jail awaiting a bond hearing, originally scheduled for Thursday but now set to take place Nov. 17. During a news conference Monday prosecutors said Gronbeck allegedly sexually abused 15 women.

His medical license has been revoked according to state records and Yellow Springs Primary Care has closed.

The arraignment was delayed almost two hours and lasted just a few minutes. Prior to the start of the arraignment, Gronbeck turned around in his seat several times to glance at a row of women in the back of the courtroom who did not wish to be identified, interviewed, or photographed.

After accepting the not guilty plea, Judge Michael Buckwalter ordered Gronbeck to have no contact with any of the alleged victims. A tentative trial date of Jan. 9, 2023 was set.

Jon Paul Rion, defense attorney for Donald Gronbeck, enters a plea of “not guilty” on every count on behalf of his client. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/10/web1_20221027_142840.jpg Jon Paul Rion, defense attorney for Donald Gronbeck, enters a plea of “not guilty” on every count on behalf of his client. Former Yellow Springs physician Donald Gronbeck waits for his arraignment hearing to start Thursday in front of Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Buckwalter. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/10/web1_20221027_132847-2-.jpg Former Yellow Springs physician Donald Gronbeck waits for his arraignment hearing to start Thursday in front of Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Buckwalter.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

