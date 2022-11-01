Retired journalist to hold booksigning Nov. 5

BELLBROOK — Marcia J. Treadway, a former newspaper reporter and former Bellbrook school district employee, began investigating strange phenomena that had no earthly explanation.

After a decade of research that began in Bellbrook and many otherworldly experiences, she decided to document some of her most interesting paranormal investigations in her new book, “Transcending the Heart: When God Sent Me the Ghosts” — a story which began in the Bellbrook elementary school building.

The Winters-Bellbrook Library, 57 W. Franklin Street, will be hosting a book signing introducing Treadway’s book from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

Through out her book, Treadway talks about the surprising life experiences she has had — some good, some bad, — and some unexplainable. She shares her feelings of immense grief over the untimely death of her adult son, Daniel, and discusses her long-time friendship with Sugarcreek Township resident and WWII hero Jim “Pee Wee” Martin, whom she ate lunch with weekly and drove to his doctor appointments.

“Over two hundred years of history, myth, and storytelling have contributed to a rich collection of legend and lore designating Bellbrook as Ohio’s own ‘Sleepy Hollow,’ ” said Treadway, who is a volunteer tour guide for Bellbrook’s ghost tour this weekend.

Books will be available for purchase at the book signing.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

