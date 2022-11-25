Xenia set to hold Christmas Station

XENIA — There will be plenty of holiday cheer in Xenia during The Christmas Station.

The event, which will be headquartered at the iconic Xenia Station, will be held on from 4-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

Several stops throughout the event will feature festive activities. At Xenia Station, visitors will find Santa Claus directly across from the Xenia Station building, where he will be available for the duration of the event. Santa was in very high demand during the 2021 event, so visitors should make sure to dress warmly as the line will likely be long. While families wait to see Santa, they will be entertained with live performances from the Xenia High School Jazz Band, the Xenia High School Ensemble, and the Home Church band. After visiting with Kris Kringle, kids can stop at the Christmas Crafting Station to create a one-of-a-kind ornament.

Visitors can then follow the luminary-lit bike path from Xenia Station toward downtown to the plaza outside of the historic Eavey building at Detroit and Third streets. 4 Paws for Ability will be on-hand with its ‘Santa Paws’ pups for pictures and playtime. The Eavey Tree of Light will also be on display for families to take a holiday photo. There will also be hot beverages and goodies available at the plaza for purchase from Kava Haus and Sweets Boutique.

As visitors continue traveling downtown, there will be a handful of food trucks to choose from along the west side of Detroit Street. There will also be artists doing live ice sculpting in the parking lot of 114 S. Detroit Street beginning at 5 p.m.

The event is also a perfect time to get a jump start on holiday shopping. While parents are shopping, kids should keep their eyes out for the Elf on the Shelf.

The elves will be returning to downtown businesses that evening for the season. Fill out your elf cards, which will be available at participating local businesses, and return them to the City Administration Building (107 E. Main Street) to be entered into a drawing for a prize. While you’re shopping, make sure to stop by One Bistro to check out the Gingerbread House competition and vote on your favorite.

Finally, visitors will not want to miss a free horse and carriage ride beginning in front of the Greene County Courthouse along East Main Street. The ride will take people to see the Xenia Lights show at Shawnee Park and then return to the courthouse. While people wait for the rides, they will be entertained by traveling carolers from AHOP. Several public lots are available for parking during the event, which are highlighted on the city’s website. Search for “The Christmas Station.”