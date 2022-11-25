Local colleges receiving safety grants

COLUMBUS — Two Greene County universities are among 33 who will share $5 million in funding for security projects.

Announced by Governor Mike DeWine Monday, Central State University will receive $150,000 and Wright State University will receive $147,930 for projects to enhance the safety of students and staff.

“These funds will go directly toward helping our institutions of higher education become more secure,” DeWine said in a release. “The importance of campus safety cannot be overstated, and Ohio is committed to supporting efforts that keep our colleges and universities safe.”

Funds will be used to cover expenses associated with physical security enhancements such as security cameras, door locks, alarms, public address systems, and metal detectors.

“Part of preparing students for future success is ensuring they feel safe on their campuses,” Ohio Department of Education Chancellor Randy Gardner said in the release. “Through these grants, the DeWine-Husted Administration continues to focus on helping our colleges and universities provide for the safest learning environments possible.”

To be eligible for grant funding, colleges and universities conducted a security and vulnerability assessment to identify areas in need of safety enhancements. The Ohio School Safety Center, which is a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, reviewed the campus safety grant applications in consultation with the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

The awards are part of the 2022 Campus Safety Grant Program, which was funded in Senate Bill 310 of the 133rd General Assembly. Since its creation in 2021, approximately $10 million in funding has been awarded through the Ohio School Safety Center’s Campus Safety Grant Program.

DeWine created the Ohio School Safety Center in 2019 to assist local schools, colleges and universities, and law enforcement agencies to prevent, prepare for, and respond to threats and acts of violence, including self-harm, through a holistic, solutions-based approach to improving school safety.

By Scott Halasz [email protected]

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.