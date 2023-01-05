City holding winter tree photo contest

XENIA — The City of Xenia’s X-REC (formerly the Board for Recreation, Arts, and Cultural Activities) members and its Tree Committee are holding a winter tree amateur photography contest.

Photographs are eligible if they were taken beginning Jan. 1 through March 1 and will be judged based on the clarity of the photograph, composition of the photograph, emotional impact of the image, and quality of the subject.

Amateur photographers are asked to capture any unique aspect of a tree and should consider the bark, structure, etc. Photographs which meet the contest requirements will be submitted to a panel of judges to determine the winner.

The winning photograph will be featured in the Xenia Daily Gazette and will also be on display in the lobby of the City of Xenia Administration Building. It will also be showcased on the city’s social media page, government channel, and the city website. The first place winner will receive a framed print of the photograph along with a $25 Kroger gift card.

Digital photographs may be submitted electronically by emailing City Clerk Michelle Johnson. A photo release form is required for each photo entry that includes the photographer’s name, daytime telephone number, and the location of the tree within the city limits of Xenia. One photograph per email entry, but each photographer can submit up to five photographs.

Contest entrants are asked to view/download/print the complete rules and regulations as well as the photo release form. For more information, contact the city of Xenia at 937-376-7235.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

