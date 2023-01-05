Local Emergency Planning Committee to meet

XENIA — The Greene County Local Emergency Planning Committee will be holding its quarterly meeting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 at the Soin Hospital (Rooms V and K) in Beavercreek.

Ethan Raby, information coordinator, will discuss his role and responsibilities. The team will also be voting to approve a resolution to allow the LEPC to apply for a State Emergency Response Commission (SERC) grant.

Highlights of the last LEPC meeting included a presentation on spill reporting by Toni Carmichael, Ohio EPA, and a brief overview of the changes to the GCLEPC by-laws which were approved by the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

A community emergency coordinator report listed the status of current projects including a detection and monitoring instrument calibration report and training provided by safe transportation training specialists regarding gasoline cargo tanks and tube trailers.

The provider brought a large array of cargo tank props so that crews can see the different valves, safety devices, and additional features located on a fuel tanker.

A report from April 4 to Sept. 12 followed, citing numerous training locations and haz-mat exercises spread through out Greene County and beyond.

The next quarterly meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, April 21 at Greene County Environmental Services, 2145 Greene Way Blvd., Xenia.

For more information regarding LEPC, contact Rabyat 937-562-5962.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

