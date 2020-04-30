XENIA — Ira G. Devena, age 91, of Xenia passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his daughters’ residence in New Lebanon. He was born July 25, 1928 in Hillsboro, Ohio the son of Charles and Mary Ellen (Hopkins) Devena. In addition to his parents, Ira was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Leber; wife, Betty Jean Craycraft Devena and his daughter: Beverly Lee Stout. He is survived by 3 daughters: Jeannie (Rick) Pack of New Lebanon; Peggy (Rick) Becker of Waynesville; and Sue (Doug) Bowman of Miamisburg; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sisters: Barbara Devena and Patty (Larry) Hunter; son-in-law: Scott Stout; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ira retired from General Motors. After his retirement he enjoyed farming and woodworking. He also enjoyed playing his guitar with the String Benders and his good friend Bob at the Xenia Adult Recreation Center. His family would like to acknowledge Dr. Richard Byers and his staff for the many years of care they offered to Ira. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458. DUE TO RESTRICTIONS OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS, SERVICES ARE BEING HELD PRIVATELY. He will be buried with his wife and daughter at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Hillsboro, OH. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.