Fairborn celebrates Memorial Day

FAIRBORN — Col. Patrick Miller, Commander of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base joined Fairborn citizens in honoring fallen soldiers this weekend. The commander joined members of Dignam-Whitmore Post 526, as well as members of the Ladies Auxiliary in Fairborn to celebrate Memorial Day on May 31.

Residents gathered at Fairfield Cemetery, listened to music performed by the Fairborn Skyhawks, and watched as members of the American Legion fired a three-volley salute. A list of 128 military servicemembers from Fairborn and Bath Township that gave their lives in service to their country was also read at the proceedings.

Submitted photos Dignam-Whitmore Post 526 and Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base celebrate Memorial Day at Fairfield Cemetery. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/06/web1_20210531_163315.jpg Submitted photos Dignam-Whitmore Post 526 and Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base celebrate Memorial Day at Fairfield Cemetery. Submitted photos Dignam-Whitmore Post 526 and Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base celebrate Memorial Day at Fairfield Cemetery. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/06/web1_20210531_163432.jpg Submitted photos Dignam-Whitmore Post 526 and Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base celebrate Memorial Day at Fairfield Cemetery. Submitted photos Dignam-Whitmore Post 526 and Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base celebrate Memorial Day at Fairfield Cemetery. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/06/web1_20210531_163450.jpg Submitted photos Dignam-Whitmore Post 526 and Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base celebrate Memorial Day at Fairfield Cemetery.