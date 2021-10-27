XENIA — Henrietta Ruth Oliver, 94, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Legacy Assisted Living. She was born January 23, 1927, in Clinton County the daughter of Earl and Opal Fudge Strickland. She is survived by Kathleen Strickland, niece of Xenia, Kenneth (Sherry) Strickland nephew of Xenia, Misty (Ed) Wallace great niece of Orient, Ohio, and Kenneth (Kelly) Strickland great nephew of Xenia, all who took great care of her in her later years. She is also survived by several niece and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Paul C. Oliver, on March 20, 2005, and by a sister, Bernice Childs, and by brothers, Marlyn, Elwood, Remer and George Strickland. Ruth will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a member of Xenia United Presbyterian Church. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Xenia United Presbyterian Church, 343 W. Ankeney Mill Rd, Xenia, OH 45385 in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.