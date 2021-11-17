XENIA — George Grigsby, 82, of Xenia, loving father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, November 15, 2021. He was born October 3, 1939, in Jackson, Kentucky, the son of Shelby and Gracie Chaney Grigsby. He was a member of the First Church of Christ, Xenia, and was the owner and operator of G & G Industrial Trucks. He was a Greene County farmer, loved the outdoors, cars, and spending time with his grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. He is survived by a daughter, Donna Jean (Terry) Tegtmeyer, a son, George Shelby (Kathy) Grigsby, Jr., four grandchildren, Shelby (Ken) White, Tyler (Alyssa) Grigsby, Justin Tegtmeyer, and Ryan Tegtmeyer, a great-granddaughter, Eleanor “Ellie” White, a brother, Zeke (Barbara) Grigsby, by numerous nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Doris Lynn (Cress) Grigsby, on September 26, 2014, by three sisters, Emily High, Nancy Baker, and Sallie Margaret Grigsby, and by three brothers, Ray, Sam and Roy Grigsby. George will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held at 10am, Friday, November 19, at the First Church of Christ, Xenia, with Rev. Andy Spencer officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Bowersville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Church of Christ, 441 Ledbetter Rd., Xenia, OH, 45385, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.

